Fishing trip turns fatal for Navua man

A 38-year-old man from Waidradra, Navua drowned during a fishing trip near Yanuca waters yesterday.

Police say the incident occurred around 7 am.

According to authorities, the man was fishing with a 53-year-old carpenter from Nakaulevu, a 19-year-old student and a 24-year-old man when their boat capsized due to strong winds.

The deceased was later found underneath the boat’s tarpaulin.

CPR was conducted, but was unsuccessful.

A passing fishing boat assisted and escorted them to the Rovadrau Jetty.

Police are now awaiting a post-mortem examination.

