Fishing communities to benefit from FAD

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 9, 2021 5:50 am

Many Fijians who rely on fishing may soon benefit from the fish aggregating device.

This device is an object used to attract small fish who will then attract groups of larger fish and improve the catch for fishing communities.

During his visit to Lau, many villages requested such devices from Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli, to help improve their catch.

Baleinabuli says the Ministry is trying to acquire more such devices to better support these communities.

“Increasingly we are trying to secure FAD’s and place it strategically in those communities across the country. It did help to capture better fish.”

Baleinabuli says there are 850 registered fishing communities in the country.

The United Nations has also assured support in this area.

