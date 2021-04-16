Home

News

Fishermen’s catch declining

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 20, 2021 12:45 pm

The impacts of climate change on the ocean are affecting some licensed fishermen in Nausori.

The fishermen who spent most of their days at sea claim that they are unable to catch fish from several fishing grounds due to warmer temperatures.

Fisherman Bissun Dutt claims their daily catch has declined affecting their livelihood.

“All the fishermen are complaining about the quantity of the fish. It’s less because of climate change.”

Another Fisherman, Alatini Babiau, who has been fishing for over two decades says they have to be cautious with their catch.

“We have to be careful with the type of fish we catch now. Because the ocean is becoming more acidic, it’s slowly warming up and corals are bleached. This is why some fish are becoming poisonous.”

There are more than 20 fish vendors at the Nausori market, many of whom are middlemen.

