First timers ready for new school term

It will be an exciting time for children who will be going to school for the first time.

As most parents are preparing for the new school year, the excitement level for these first timers is on a different level.

Parent Paulini Nailega of Naitasiri says she is excited to send her daughter to pre-school.

“For me this year is kind off good for me because it’s the first time for me to take my daughter to school and it’s good for me to do shopping because it’s not that expensive.”

49-year-old Tamari Taragarua who was also shopping for her nephew says she was ticking of the left over items from the booklist.

“It’s my nephews and nieces that I’m helping so that’s why I’m here so it think there’s two nephews that I’m trying to look for things that are left.”

The new school term will begin tomorrow.