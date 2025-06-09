First of its kind Private sector strategy for the Pacific

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Amidst growing geopolitical shocks and trade challenges, the Pacific Economic leaders have collectively agreed and endorsed a first of its kind Private Sector strategy for the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad states that this is part of a roadmap for economic development within the region.

Prasad says that the main aim of the strategy is to ensure sustainable levels of economic growth is achieved in the region.

He states that the roadmap will allow leaders in the region to address critical areas of the economy.

“It is part of the strategy, as you said quite rightly, addressing a number of areas, whether it’s to do with trade, whether it’s to do with debt policy, revenue policy, investment policies”

Professor Prasad emphasized the collective decisions made by Pacific leaders, given global uncertainties and shocks which land on our doorsteps.

The DPM notes that through the promotion of private sector investment economies will the pacific will be able to achieve sustainable levels of economic growth keep debt levels to a sustainable path.

Chair of the Economic Forum and Prime Minister of Tonga Dr Aisake Eke states that it is timely to recognize the private sector’s essential role in creating jobs and driving innovations.

He highlighted that the ministers fully supported in implementations, emphasizing the need for inclusive practical actions that reflect the diversity of our economies, particularly our small island states.

The Economic Ministers strongly emphasized the importance of strengthening regional economic integrations to achieve shared goals and sustain our economies from shocks imposed by international events.

