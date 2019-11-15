Three storey building destroyed in Nadi fire last night

A three storey residential building was fully destroyed by a fire in Kennedy Road, Nadi last night.

According to Police, the fire started at around 6pm.

FBC News understands the building is the residence of Imaam Ali, operator of Imaams Fiji Tours Transfer Charter.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s believed the company also lost a few vehicles in the incident.

The NFA is trying to ascertain the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage.