Fire

Three storey building destroyed in Nadi fire last night

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 29, 2020 12:35 pm
A three story residential building was fully destroyed by a fire in Kennedy Road, Nadi last night.

According to Police, the fire started at around 6pm.

FBC News understands the building is the residence of Imaam Ali, operator of Imaams Fiji Tours Transfer Charter.

It’s believed the company also lost a few vehicles in the incident.

The NFA is trying to ascertain the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage.

