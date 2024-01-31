Fire destroys home in Masimasi, Nadi

A three bedroom house was destroyed by fire in Masimasi, Sabeto in Nadi on Monday afternoon.

The house belonged to Mohammed Sadik & Sons Ltd.

The National Fire Authority says the caretaker, his wife and two-year-old son were occupying the house, however, no one was home at the time of the incident.

The estimated cost of damage is $250,000.

The NFA says this brings the total number of fire incidences since last Sunday until Monday to seven leaving 31 people homeless or displaced.

The estimated damage cost of these seven fires is around $815,000.

So far this year, there have been 18 residential fires, causing $1.5million worth of damage and leaving 67 people homeless or displaced.