Financial literacy an issue says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that the iTaukei people are not living in poverty.

Speaking on the Na Noda Paraiminisita program on FBC, he made the comment in a bid to change the perception that iTaukei people are poor.

He says that official reports and statistics show that the community is above the poverty line, with Fiji ranking high regionally for income, spending, and per capita GDP.

Rabuka cited significant income streams contributing to iTaukei economic well-being.

“This includes over $100 million generated annually from land leases, more than $1 billion in remittances from iTaukei Fijians living overseas, and $350 million in salaries and wages earned domestically by the iTaukei community.”

According to the PM, the challenge isn’t income, but rather financial literacy.

He says about 80 percent of income is spent on essentials such as supermarket goods and rent, while only 5 percent is saved and this underscores the need for greater financial education and strategic investment within the iTaukei community. Rabuka is urging iTaukei landowners to invest in profitable ventures, praising the iTaukei Land Trust Board for its support.

He highlighted successful projects like Suvavou House and Namosi House as examples for other provincial investments.

The Prime Minister wants to motivate them to better manage their finances and invest in their future, boosting their confidence in their economic opportunities.

