FijiFirst members await official confirmation on deregistration

The FijiFirst members in parliament are now awaiting for an official confirmation from the Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa on the deregistration of the party.

The Registrar of Political Parties had issued a notice to FijiFirst late last month to amend its constitution as it did not have guidelines on how to resolve internal disputes.

FijiFirst was given time until 4pm yesterday to amend the constitution or face deregistration however there were no attempt to rectify the issue.

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu says deregistration is least of their worries.

“It is the least of my worries. I am focusing on national issue which is the budget. But I know there is a process under section 19 (2) of the Political Parties Act when it comes to deregistration so that process allows 60 days for us to look at options .”

Section 19 (2) of the Political parties Registration Act states that the registrar shall before deregistering a party inform the political party in writing of the particulars of the breach or contravention, inform the political party in writing of the particulars of the intention to deregister the political party and direct the political party to remedy the breach or the contravention within 60 days or otherwise show cause why the party should not be deregistered.

Seruiratu says he they will make a decision based on whatever is good for national interest.

“We are not here for our own political games we are here to serve every Fijian and that will be our priority.”

The party does not have any office bearers as several members including two key figures former FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and founding member Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum resigned earlier this month.

Party President Ratu Joji Satakala, Vice President Adi Selai Adimaitoga, second Vice President Ravindran Kumaran and Shailesh Kumar also resigned.

Current members of parliament Faiyaz Koya and Hem Chand had also tendered their resignations as office bearers.

It is understood that those making any attempt to take the party forward would have also had to inherit debt as their audited financial accounts as at 31st December 2023 shows that FijiFirst had a net liability of $701,180.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the actual debt stands over one million dollars.