Fijians urged to participate in upcoming budget consultations 

The Ministry of Economy is calling on Fijians to provide their views and ideas on the upcoming 2021-2022 National Budget which is expected to be announced in June.

Acting Minister for Economy, Faiyaz Koya says preparations for the budget have commenced.

Koya says the impacts of the global economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 has devastated our economy.

The upcoming Budget he adds will form a key pillar of a robust economic recovery that puts Fijians back to work and revives critical industries such as tourism.

Therefore, the Ministry is urging all Fijians from various public and private sectors including communities to participate in this year’s consultations.

Face-to-face consultations will be undertaken and the Ministry will also host an open chat forum on Facebook.

Following the first online budget consultation last month, Fijians can now also make a written submission which can be posted or hand-delivered to the Ministry by 14th May.