Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Fijians urged to participate in upcoming budget consultations 

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 28, 2021 4:21 pm

The Ministry of Economy is calling on Fijians to provide their views and ideas on the upcoming 2021-2022 National Budget which is expected to be announced in June.

Acting Minister for Economy, Faiyaz Koya says preparations for the budget have commenced.

Koya says the impacts of the global economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 has devastated our economy.

Article continues after advertisement

The upcoming Budget he adds will form a key pillar of a robust economic recovery that puts Fijians back to work and revives critical industries such as tourism.

Therefore, the Ministry is urging all Fijians from various public and private sectors including communities to participate in this year’s consultations.

Face-to-face consultations will be undertaken and the Ministry will also host an open chat forum on Facebook.

Following the first online budget consultation last month, Fijians can now also make a written submission which can be posted or hand-delivered to the Ministry by 14th May.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.