Fijians now have a voice in government projects

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Communities across Fiji now have a direct platform to raise concerns and influence government initiatives.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts has launched Community Engagement Consultation meetings.

Residents can speak directly with Ministry officials.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Minister Shalen Kumar said these consultations was a key way for the Ministry to hear from the public.

He added the meetings give a timely chance to discuss local concerns and initiatives that improve community well-being.

Kumar outlined ongoing projects, including the Community Grant Program, preparations for the 2026 Girmit Commemoration, the Girmit Records Digitalisation Project and the proposed Girmit Museum Project.

He also mentioned plans for Sharad Ghats construction, Gas-Fired Crematorium Projects and a Social Cohesion Conference in March.

The Assistant Minister stressed that the consultations are more than symbolic. He said they give residents a real voice in shaping policies and ensure government initiatives meet community needs.

Kumar states that engagement is central to building stronger, inclusive communities. He said the Ministry was committed to listening and acting on concerns, reinforcing trust and transparency.

The consultations will continue across multiple districts to ensure broad participation.

Kumar is encouraging Fijians to actively join and share their views.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.