Tawaivuna attacks NFP transgender candidate

All People’s Party leader, Tuiloma Tawaivuna (left) and National Federation Party candidate Divina Loloma

All People’s Party leader, Tuiloma Tawaivuna has called on National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad to remove transgender candidate, Divina Loloma from contesting the 2022 General Election.

In a scathing attack in a video, which was shared on social media, Tawaivuna says it is an abomination for a person who was born as a man to identify as a women, in reference to Loloma.

Tawaivuna says it is biblically wrong to imitate the opposite sex and says if Prasad and People’s Alliance leader, Sitiveni Rabuka continue to accept Loloma as a candidate, it will be the beginning of their downfall.

The party leader, who is also the founder of the Eleventh Hour Ministry, slammed people trying to advocate for gay rights movement in the country, in particular for same-sex marriage, saying it is also biblically wrong.

Loloma is Fiji’s first transgender candidate.

FBC News has sent questions to the NFP leader for a response to Tawaivuna’s statement but is yet to receive a response.