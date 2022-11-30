Takayawa aims to increase youth representation

Sports and the need for youth’s voices to be heard are two of the main focus Viliame Takayawa will be highlighting as a Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate in this year’s General Election.

Takayawa while speaking to FBC News says it’s a privilege to contest this year’s Election alongside politicians who were part of the political arena when he was a schoolboy.

He believes that it’s crucial to have more youths in politics as we have a very young generation so creative thinking is needed for the growth and development of Fijians.

“Them seeing me participate will also like encourage them to also participate because also like I know that we are youths and a lot of these people are old – some of the candidates and just we are youths they don’t want to listen to us because we don’t have experience but we do have the ideas. Our causes matter so I am running to give a chance our voices to be heard.”

Takayawa is self-employed and represented Fiji in Judo and swimming.

The 23-year-old SODELPA candidate was born in Tonga and attended Veiutou Primary School and Suva Grammar School.

He is also currently pursuing his Bachelor of Law.