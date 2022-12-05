RFMF to keep their constitutional mandate despite election outcome

[File Photo]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will continue to keep their constitutional mandate in perspective regardless of the outcome of the 2022 General Election.

This was confirmed by RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai during the Commander’s End of Year Parade today who says that they will always ensure democracy is alive and God remains their sovereign.

Major General Kalouniwai says some will be content by the outcome while others may not and whatever post-election disposition a personnel has, it’s crucial for the RFMF to honor the democratic process by respecting the outcome of the votes.

“It is also a time for us as an institution to live into our better selves and not yield to our poorer selves. If we support a Candidate who won – let us continue to trust the Lord and not dwell on the success or another’s misfortune with smugness or malignant pleasure. If we continue, if we support a candidate who lost let us continue to trust the lord and not reject them with disdain or contempt.”

Major General Kalouniwai is urging all RFMF men and women to vote in this year’s General Election as this is the only power and the opportunity to choose our nation’s path.

Meanwhile, the pre-polls will take place at the Forces Training Group and the RFMF Headquarters this Thursday and at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks on Friday.