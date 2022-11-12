Opposition incapable of managing the Fijian economy: Bulitavu

Mosese Bulitavu

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party member and FijiFirst provisional candidate, Mosese Bulitavu says opposition parties cannot manage the Fijian economy.

Bulitavu says he can attest to this because he used to be an opposition member and to date, they are still unaware of how the opposition uses its yearly parliamentary allocation.

He says if the leaders of the opposition parties cannot budget and keep a record of the funds given to them annually, then it is impossible for them to deal with billions of dollars and in particular, the Fijian economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was with SODELPA in 2014 and 2018 until the day I confirmed to myself that I need to stand for the truth and we have witnessed this tonight, the economic status of our country, the truth about our national debt, and all the development programs done by this government is done accordingly. If we were to compare it with a past government, the work done by the PM during his leadership is exceptional.”

Bulitavu says he contested the last two elections under the SODELPA banner however, this year decided to join the FijiFirst party because he wanted to stand for the truth.

The FijiFirst provisional candidate says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama eliminated racial discrimination and even removed discriminatory policies.

He adds this government works to ensure the safety and well-being of all Fijians.