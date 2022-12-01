NZ keeps an eye on Fijian election

[File Photo]

New Zealand is keeping a close eye on the December 14th Fijians Election.

Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern while speaking to Auckland-based Radio Tarana says she is hoping that the election will be conducted in a transparent manner.

“Yes, the much-anticipated election in Fiji. Of course, as is the case with every election it is up to those nations to run them and ensure they are transparent and fair and I look forward to seeing the outcome.”

The NZ government has stated it stands ready to assist Fiji in the 2022 General Election.

In 2018, a New Zealand Electoral Commission official was seconded to the Fijian Elections Office to assist Fiji’s preparations for the election that year.