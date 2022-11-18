NFP holds talanoa session

NFP Candidate Lenora Qereqeretabua at a talanoa session last night with the residents of Raiwaqa in Suva

The National Federation Party last night hosted a talanoa session with the residents of Raiwaqa in Suva.

NFP Candidate Lenora Qereqeretabua says such sessions provide them with the opportunity to share critical information about the upcoming General Election.

Qereqeretabua highlighted what the five percent threshold is and how candidates get into parliament.

“Each party must get five percent and over to get into parliament. In 2018 that five percent meant 30,000 votes, that’s why 2018 only three parties made it to parliament. It’s going to be the same for 2022, there are going to be more voters, there are more voters in 2022 than there were in 2018.”



NFP Candidate Lenora Qereqeretabua

Qereqeretabua says they will soon be sharing a vision statement.

She says this will be put out by the party in place of a manifesto and it will outline the party’s promises and what they will deliver once elected to government.

Following the candidate ball draw on Wednesday, political parties are now increasing their campaigns and pocket meetings to provide Fijians with information regarding their parties.