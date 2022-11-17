First batch of ballot papers delivered

This afternoon, the first batch of ballot papers was delivered from Star Printery in Raiwai to the Fijian Elections Office Warehouse in Laucala Beach.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says there are 500 postal ballot papers in this batch.

At the FEO Warehouse, a demonstration on the storage of ballot papers was conducted.

Following that, the ballot papers were delivered to the postal vote processing center in Nasese.

The first batch of ballot papers will then be delivered to approved postal voters from the Postal Vote Processing Center.

A total of 3471 postal vote applications have been received by FEO.

The Fijian Elections Office started printing the ballot papers at Star Printery yesterday.

Star Printery is the company awarded the contract for the printing of ballot papers.

It is based in Raiwai.