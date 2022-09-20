FijiFirst points out possible breaches

The FijiFirst says it has sent an extensive list of items to the Fijian Elections Office believed to be in breach of the Electoral Act and various other provisions that pertain to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

Party General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have consistently maintained that all stakeholders including political parties adhere to all Electoral Law.

Sayed-Khaiyum says specific issues include the character of the People’s Alliance Party provisional candidate Sajal Narayan.

“He has offered employment in USA to groups out in the Lami area. Fiji Sun has reported this and has also spoken to people who were present at that meeting and who have also confirmed that Sajal Narayan offered them jobs in USA. This, of course, is under the banner of TPA.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Narayan was present at the meeting as a TPA provisional candidate and by making such promises, offers a direct inducement to voters and has done so in exchange for their vote.

“We’ve now seen a consistent behavior and a pattern of behavior and we have a whole glossary starting from alphabet A all the way down to Z. We have Facebook posts, screenshots and various other evidence where Narayan and others are going around handing others volleyball equipment.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have asked the Fijian Elections Office to consider sections 140 and 141 of the Electoral Act on bribery and undue influence.

The FijiFirst General Secretary says the handing over of equipment and other donations by the People’s Alliance will undoubtedly influence voters.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that other issues that have been referred to FEO include ‘rock the vote Fiji’ and donations received by People’s Alliance.