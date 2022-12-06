Fiji financially stable: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama in Lokia Village last night.

FjiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has again reiterated that Fiji is financially stable.

Speaking during a campaign meeting with villagers of Lokia outside Nausori last night, he says opposition parties are repeatedly claiming that Fiji’s debt is high and that the government is struggling to keep the economy afloat.

Bainimarama rubbished these claims, saying that Fiji’s output affirms that the country is progressing economically.

“Fiji is on track for a strong rebound by 15 per cent this year and I recently highlighted that the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has collected net revenue of more than of $22.6 million and this is beyond their target.”

Meanwhile, the FijiFirst party campaigned to a packed hall at Tuva Primary school in Sigatoka yesterday

Party Secretary General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum addressed concerns of child rights, land ownership, free education, iTaukei welfare and the national debt amongst many other legitimate voter concerns.

Members of the public in attendance had the opportunity to ask questions directly to Sayed-Khaiyum and the five other candidates who joined him.

There were also concerns from pine landowners on the payment procedure.

Sayed-Khaiyum told rally attendees that COVID-19 affected government’s revenue stream, stopping major development projects planned for many communities.