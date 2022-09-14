FEO holds political parties meeting

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is ready for the general election.

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem said this following a meeting with political parties this afternoon, in which he provided a one-year update in terms of preparations.

Saneem says it was the first presentation to the political parties after September 2021.

He says in September last year, they had provided political parties with a calendar of activities and processes that the Fijian Elections Office was going to execute in order to get the general election preparations on par and to prepare the country for a general election.

He says today, they took the opportunity to reconcile those projections and dates and give political parties a comprehensive outline of the actual processes and the dates and times it has taken place to signify the readiness for the general election.

Saneem adds that it is important for political parties to note that all election processes have now been successfully completed and the FEO is ready for the general election.