Counting begins

Counting of ballot papers has started at the counting centre at the Vodafone Arena.

Deputy Supervisor of Elections Craig Rickards says it is a large exercise involving hundreds of officials.

Rickards says they will start initially with the counting of the pre-polling ballots.

They will then commence with the counting of the postal votes later in the evening.

There are supervisors overseeing the counting process.

Party agents and several political party candidates are already at the counting center scrutinising the process.