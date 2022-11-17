Bainimarama a simple leader: Bolaira

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum amongst Fijians at the FijiFirst Rally in Syria Park, Nausori

Former TV journalist and FijiFirst candidate Sakiusa Bolaira described the leader of the party as a simple people person and leader.

He says he has always supported the vision that Voreqe Bainimarama have for the Fijian people.

“That is why we are here today because of our kids, our children and our future,234.”

Article continues after advertisement



FijiFirst candidate Sakiusa Bolaira

Bolaira says the policies outlined by FijiFirst are clear and it focuses on improving the lives of every Fijian.

Vereniki Sauturaga, a former teacher and now a FijiFirst candidate says the government policies does not leave anyone behind.

He has encouraged eligible voters to ignore the lies spread by opposition parties during this campaign period and to vote for FijiFirst.

“The interest of every individual has been well looked after. Even those who are still in their mother’s womb and this speaks volumes of the vision and leadership of this party.

The FijiFirst rally was held at Syria Park in Nausori yesterday.