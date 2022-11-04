All People’s Party reveal aspects of manifesto

Lautoka-based All Peoples Party today outlined a few points from their manifesto which it says will be released soon.

Some of these include reverting all crown and freehold lands back to native land, all businesses to pay tithe, zero duty on basic food items, creating an i-taukei bank in Fiji, release prisoners who are serving life sentences to mark 50 years of our independence and Fiji to leave the United Nations and join the Commonwealth of Israel.

Party leader Pastor, Tuiloma Tawaivuna says this is their belief and can carry the nation forward to prosperity.

He also states that when they launch their manifesto they will go into further details.

Tawaivuna also says with just over a month before Fijians hit the polls, they are all geared up for the General Election.

“So we are ready for elections, we are in the 14 days period of nominees filing and we are going to file all our nominees next week Wednesday we are planning to come to Suva for all our nominees submission.”

The party has today announced a further 19 provisional candidates bringing their total to 29.