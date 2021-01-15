Fiji will only use WHO approved vaccine: AG

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has indicated that the government is trying its best to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sayed-Khaiyum held meetings with international stakeholders are being held on a regular basis.

The Attorney General confirms Fiji will only use a vaccine that is certified by the World Health Organization and vaccines being used in some developed parts of the world don’t tick all the boxes.

“The vaccines, we will get the vaccine, of course, it’s our issue of when it will come and from our perspective, we want it yesterday.”

He says discussions cover the availability of vaccines, the cost, quantity, and the logistical implementation.

“Some of the vaccine require them to be stored at -16 degrees Celsius and others they are quite happy at room temperature between +2 to +8 Degrees Celsius.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says many vaccines required two doses and other require only one jab, adding to Fiji’s cautious approach in ensuring the right medicine is brought in.

Speaking to retailers last night, he told businesses to be ready and position themselves because once Fijians are vaccinated and borders open, they should be ready to attract visitors.