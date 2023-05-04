Fiji urged to uphold one-China principle

The Chinese embassy has called on Fiji to uphold the one-China principle, stating that the Taiwan question is a matter of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This follows reports that China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ma Zhaoxu, was supposed to deliver a message to Prime Minister Rabuka regarding “treading carefully on Taiwan”.

However, the embassy did not confirm these reports but emphasized that successive Fijian governments have adhered to the one-China principle, which is a widely recognized norm governing international relations.

The embassy reiterates that China expects Fiji to continue to adhere to this principle through concrete actions, as the Taiwan issue is the core of China’s core interests.