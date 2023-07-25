Fiji urged to seize opportunities for climate financing

Vice President of Pacific Region Conservation International Susana Tuisese has highlighted the abundance of climate financing opportunities available to bolster mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Emphasizing the potential of natural solutions, Tuisese called for a shift away from conventional concrete and hardcore technological approaches to combat climate-related challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Tuisese stresses the need for leaders to familiarize themselves with financing mechanisms and identify suitable sources of funding to address priority needs effectively.

“But to really consider as part of the engineering solution, nature and natural resources is key ingredients to solving some of the problems that we’re facing because of climate change in the region.”

The costs associated with nature-based solutions, Tuisese states will vary depending on the specific project at hand.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna has emphasized that repairing the damage inflicted upon nature demands urgent financial support.

“And so yeah, there is absolutely a need to finance but only in building resilience and at the same time, repairing the damage that had been incurred to nature.”

In the wake of these urgent pleas, Fiji stands at a pivotal juncture, where strategic decisions and collaborative actions hold the key to a sustainable and resilient future for its people and the environment.