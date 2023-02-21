Fiji to send humanitarian response team to NZ

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

Fiji will send a humanitarian response team to support New Zealand’s response to Tropical Cyclone Gabriel.

Minister for Rural Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka says the team will include personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, the National Fire Authority, and the National Disaster Management Office.

Ditoka says the government formally offered its support to New Zealand following a telephone communication between him and his counterpart, Kieran McAnulty, last Sunday.

He says the New Zealand government is a close ally of Fiji and an important part of our Pacific family.



The Minister adds that New Zealand has always been there for Fiji in our time of need, and this deployment is just our way of saying we are there for New Zealand in the spirit of the Duavata partnership.