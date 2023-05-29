Fiji to host Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference

Cabinet has approved the hosting of the Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference in Fiji later this year.

The objective of the conference is to foster regional cooperation to address corruption and achieve good governance and sustainable development in Pacific Island Countries.

The Conference will bring together a range of anti-corruption institutions/practitioners from the Pacific region.

It will also attract regional and international anti-corruption and sustainable development experts and practitioners.

These participants will exchange knowledge and experiences and facilitate further regional and international professional networks towards advancement of international and regional anti-corruption commitments.

The Conference will be co-hosted and organised by the Office of the Attorney–General, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and UNDP Pacific.