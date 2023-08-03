Fiji to host 2026 Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has been selected to host the 2026 Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival.

Director for Heritage with the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Collin Sowani Yabaki says the Minister is excited about Fiji being chosen to be the host country.

Yabaki stressed the importance of regionalism and cooperation in Melanesia, as showcased by this year’s theme of “Rebuilding My Melanesian for Common Identity.”

He says the importance of regionalism and cooperation within Melanesia cannot be overstated and it is crucial for economic development, security, cultural preservation, and social integration.

The Director adds that passing on customs and traditional culture to the younger generation is of paramount importance as culture serves as the foundation of a society’s identity, shaping its values, beliefs, and practices.

The 2026 MACFEST will include various events such as the Melanesian Arts and Festival Symposium, Melanesian Music Festival, and the Melanesian Pageant

The Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival is a series of events held in various Melanesian countries to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The festival has a unique theme for each edition, which mirrors the Melanesian people’s values, dreams, and challenges.