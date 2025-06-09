Fiji strengthens fight against tax evasion

Fiji has taken a decisive step to strengthen tax transparency and global cooperation after becoming the 152nd jurisdiction to sign the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel signed the convention at a ceremony in Paris on Thursday, marking what the government says is a major milestone toward tackling tax evasion and improving Fiji’s international standing.

The convention is the world’s most comprehensive framework for tax cooperation, allowing countries to exchange tax information automatically and on request, conduct joint examinations, and assist with tax recovery across borders.

He adds joining the convention will strengthen Fiji’s partnerships with the international community and enhance confidence in the country’s financial and regulatory systems.

Once domestic procedures are completed, the agreement will give Fiji a single legal framework to exchange tax information with 151 other jurisdictions, including major global financial centres.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh says the convention provides the legal foundation needed to implement the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information and Exchange of Information on Request.

Singh states that these measures will help address tax evasion and avoidance, improve compliance, and ultimately increase government revenue.

He adds that FRCS will continue working closely with international partners to meet global standards, noting the agreement represents a critical step toward Fiji’s removal from the EU blacklist.

