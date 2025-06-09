Fiji signs security deal with Solomon Islands

Fiji will now be just a dial away should a security need arise in the Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka signed a Memorandum of Understanding with his Solomon Islands counterpart, Jeremiah Manele, allowing for the deployment of Fijian soldiers when required.

Rabuka says Fiji has provided similar support to the Hapi Isles in the past and stands ready to assist again.

He says the two countries share a strong and enduring relationship, marked by closer people-to-people ties, humanitarian cooperation, disaster relief, and sustainable development.

“Fiji is proud to stand by and stand with you, Prime Minister, and your government. We have been proud to do that over the years.”

Rabuka also thanked the Solomon Islands for caring for the graves of Fijian soldiers who died there during World War II.

Prime Minister Manele acknowledged Fiji’s long-standing support in the area of security and says the country remains well placed to fill critical gaps when needed.

“We have seen the Fiji Military Forces and Police work with our people to restore and enhance community lives and services. We hope and pray we will not trigger the agreement — but should the need arise, we have placed Fiji on our speed dial.”

Manele says given the Solomon Islands’ history as a post-conflict country, his government is expanding security partnerships, especially with fellow Melanesian ‘wantoks’ to support long-term stability.

