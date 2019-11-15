Home

Fiji signs IMET agreement with the United States

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 9, 2020 10:25 am
[Source: Dinfo]

Fiji signed a landmark agreement with the United States yesterday which will see enhanced bilateral engagements between the two countries in areas of defence and security.

The International Military Education Training Agreement will allow Fiji to send officers and senior personnel to professional military education and leadership development courses in the United States.

Signing the Agreement with the US ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella, Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan says the agreement will ultimately deepen the existing partnership between Fiji and the United States.

Article continues after advertisement

US ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the signing signifies the common aspirations and commitment that United States and Fiji share on defence and security.

The longstanding agreement on IMET between the two countries was established in 1986.

