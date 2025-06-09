Fiji sets new standard for Pacific labor

The government is stepping up efforts to strengthen Pacific trade unions and protect workers’ rights amid ongoing regional labor challenges.

This, according to Employment Minister Agni-Deo Singh.

He said the government was committed to restoring social dialogue and tripartite cooperation across the islands.

Singh highlighted the revitalization of the Employment Relations Advisory Board, which now ensures equal representation for workers, employers, and government.

“We have not left any stone unturned in terms of consultations. Then only we have finally drafted the bill and the bill has gone through the first reading in Parliament. Now it is the Sector Committee going around doing the consultations, and you will be reading and hearing all sorts of news regarding this bill.”

Singh points to reforms including the revival of sectoral wages councils, increases in minimum wages and the ongoing revision of the Employment Relations Act to restore protections lost under past decrees.

He states the government has resolved long-standing disputes, citing the 33-year Vatukoula gold miners’ strike, where 368 families received compensation through negotiations involving the Fiji Trades Union Congress.

FTUC General Secretary Felix Anthony says the Pacific Island Council of Trade Unions must assert itself as a strong regional body representing workers across the South Pacific.

“I look forward to your contributions over the next few days and when we leave this meeting, we all commit ourselves to building stronger unions in the region and not only that, it’s not only about building stronger unions but actually delivering to the workers that we represent in our respective countries.”

Anthony said past attempts to coordinate unions had initial success but were not sustained and this PIK2 meeting this week was a turning point to develop a clear and actionable plan.

He urged delegates to prioritize effective communication, cooperation, and implementation, so the outcomes from this meeting do not remain symbolic but lead to meaningful improvements in workers’ rights.

The PIK2 meeting provides a platform for Pacific unions to collaborate, strengthen tripartite partnerships, and implement actionable strategies that protect workers’ rights and ensure social and climate justice across the region.

