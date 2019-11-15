Fiji seeks closer ties with Israel

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had a virtual conference with Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Lt General Gabi Ashkenazi to pursue significant policy and practical measures with Israel.

The virtual conference enabled Fiji and other Pacific Leaders to discuss mutual matters of interest between governments.

The key issues focused on strengthening existing areas of cooperation while pursuing new opportunities for partnership in view of the current global and regional challenges.

Bainimarama congratulated Israel on the newly signed peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and declaration of peace with Sudan.

He says these developments will provide opportunities for further meaningful engagements between Israel and the Pacific region.

Bainimarama conveyed appreciation to Israel for assisting towards Fiji’s contributions to peacekeeping and security in the Middle East for the last 42 years.