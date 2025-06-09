Fiji seas warm above normal, coral reefs at risk

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji is currently experiencing a strong marine heatwave, with ocean temperatures well above normal, raising concerns for coral reefs, fisheries and coastal communities.

According to the latest Coral Reef Watch report by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea surface temperatures around Fiji were between two and three degrees Celsius above average as of January 21.

It says similar warming has also been recorded in nearby parts of the southwest Pacific.

Experts warn that prolonged periods of unusually warm ocean temperatures can place stress on coral reefs and marine life, increasing the risk of coral bleaching and disrupting fish habitats that many Fijians rely on for food and income.

Forecasts from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology indicate that marine heatwave conditions are likely to continue into early February, with moderate heatwave conditions expected across much of the Pacific during the month.

The latest coral bleaching alert shows that most monitored areas remain under a bleaching warning, although severe bleaching has not yet been widely observed locally.

Authorities are urging continued monitoring of ocean conditions and are encouraging fishers, divers and coastal communities to report any unusual marine events, such as fish deaths or coral bleaching, to the National Meteorological Office.

