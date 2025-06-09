Fiji pushes global leaders to back Ocean of Peace

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Fiji is pushing the Ocean of Peace concept on the world stage, calling for regional stability and peaceful dispute resolution.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said backing from major powers has strengthened Fiji’s ability to advance the initiative.

Speaking at the 54th Sapru House Lecture in New Delhi, Rabuka said the United Nations and regional leaders must embrace the concept, integrate it into their agendas, and promote it at international and regional forums.

He expressed hope that more nations adopt dialogue and collective collaboration to resolve conflicts.

“I have asked for a bilateral meeting with the President of Russia. I have had bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of the UK then and now. The Prime Ministers in the region are altogether with this concept. Prime Minister Modi echoed our sentiments and the concept when we spoke yesterday. President Xi Jinping of China, in our discussions both earlier this year and last year, has also taken it up. A lot of people big leaders of big nations have listened, and that’s why I brought in this concept of the family.”

Rabuka also acknowledged India’s support, saying it reinforces peacekeeping efforts and strengthens the shared goal of regional and global stability.

Acting Director General of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Nutan Kapoor Mahawar, said Fiji’s leadership is vital in advocating for small island countries on issues such as climate change and illegal fishing.

“While strategically located with large and resource-rich exclusive economic zones, the Pacific Island countries are disproportionately exposed to the vulnerabilities of climate change and sea level rise, with limited capacities to deal with such challenges.”

Pacific countries face high exposure to climate risks with limited capacity to respond, and India has assured that it will continue supporting these countries on climate justice and other key challenges.

