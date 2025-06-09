Fiji pushes for faster global action

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook ]

Fiji has reaffirmed its leadership on climate and clean-air action at the Climate and Clean Air Coalition Ministerial Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya.

The forum was held during the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly.

This comes with a call for stronger global efforts to cut methane, black carbon, HFCs and other super pollutants.

Fiji’s Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says reducing these emissions is the most effective near-term way to slow warming while improving health and economic outcomes.

He welcomed the preliminary Global Economic Assessment but stressed that modelling must reflect the realities of small island states and agriculture-based economies.

Bulitavu highlighted Fiji’s progress under CCAC partnerships, including improved methane data and mitigation planning in the agriculture sector, and expanded composting and organic-waste diversion under the Recycle Organics initiative. Methane targets are now being integrated into Fiji’s next NDC.

He says these developments represent structural shifts that move us from ambition to delivery, and called for accessible, predictable support through tools such as the Super Pollutant Country Action Accelerator.

Fiji says it remains committed to working with CCAC on high-impact, system-wide mitigation.

