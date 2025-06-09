Fiji Port prepares for trade surge

The trade demand in the country is forecasted to increase over the next ten years, and the Fiji Ports Corporation is working towards facilitating the expected growth.

Chief Infrastructure Officer Samisoni Sauqaqa says they are undertaking infrastructural upgrades across all ports in the country.

He adds that the Lautoka Port Master Plan has been submitted for management and board review, and a new Levuka Port is expected to be reconstructed, along with minor maintenance works on wharves and jetties.

Sauqaqa highlighted that container trade is projected to grow by 50 percent, along with a shift in container sizes from 20 ft to 40 ft-primarily driven by Fiji Water and Punjas.

He further stated that bulk trade and cruise vessel operations are also expected to increase.

