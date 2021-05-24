Home

Fiji NDMO establishes contact with Tonga

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 7:27 am

The National Disaster Management Office has finally been able to establish contact with Tonga since the Volcanic eruption on Saturday.

The ⁦NDMO says they had been trying to establish contacts with their Tongan counterparts at NEMO in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

It adds that last night, using their High-Frequency Radio capability, NDMO director Vasiti Soko managed to make their first contact with Tonga and spoke with Deputy Director NEMO.

Soko says the discussion with their Tongan counterpart was brief.

“It was just to check how they are, how their families but the brief of that discussion has been submitted to my Minister, and unless he clears that then we share it with our humanitarian partners here in Fiji.”

The Director NDMO confirms she will be able to reveal more about the discussions and possible assistance to Tonga later today.

 

