Fiji media stays independent amid support

China has been a strong and open partner to both the Fijian media and the government, maintaining a level of transparency in its engagement.

This was highlighted by Fiji Media Association Secretary, Stanley Simpson, while speaking at the launch of the interim research report titled Understanding China’s Influence in the Pacific Islands’ Media Landscape.

Simpson adds that China has been supportive in terms of capacity building, providing opportunities for collaboration and training.

He also says that during visits to China, they observed technologies that could benefit Fijian journalists.

He emphasized that the Fijian media is clear and upfront about its engagement with China, having made it known that fair and balanced coverage will be maintained.

“The last two traditional ceremonies for the installation of Tui Cakau, and the installation of the Tui Lau, the Chinese was there. And I mean, if they did a brilliant maneuver to be there, the thing that they always emphasize on, I mean, they’ve been quite vigorous and regular with the briefings. More regular than any of the other countries.”

However, Simpson firmly stated that while such support is welcomed, it will not come at the cost of independence.

He emphasized that the Fijian media remains committed to upholding journalistic integrity and will not compromise its independence in exchange for assistance or collaboration.

