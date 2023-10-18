Fiji launches UN-funded peace building project

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna has signed an agreement to launch a transformative Peace-Building Project.

This project aims at ensuring a peaceful, inclusive, and stable transition during Fiji’s critical political juncture.

The project valued at over four million dollars will be funded by the United Nations Secretary General’s Peacebuilding Fund.

It will leverage the expertise and support of esteemed United Nations agencies such as the United Nations Development Programme, the UN Human Rights Office in the Pacific, and UN WOMEN.



The project will harness quick-response funding provided by the UN PBF to support Fiji’s development priorities, recognising the potential for both positive impact and disruptive consequences during this period of change.

The Peace-Building Project recognises the historical divisions faced by Fijian society and understands the importance of rebuilding trust.

Through targeted activities that foster trust-building, collaboration, and cooperation, the project aims to lay the foundation for a united and prosperous future for Fiji.

Tubuna has expressed his gratitude to the UN for their support.