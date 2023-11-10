Fiji grapples with rising drug involvement among children

The Ministry of Home Affairs expresses deep concern about the involvement of children in drug-related activities.

Permanent Secretary Mason Smith reveals the distressing reality of children, aged 10 to 15, engaging in drug sales for financial gain.

Smith emphasizes the escalating issue of not just teenagers but even younger children participating in both selling and using drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have not been able to determine whether some of them are actually procuring some of the precursor chemicals for drugs. But we hope that they don’t go down that road because once that happens, our future will be at risk, actually.”

While acknowledging the efforts of the Fiji Police, he underscores the need for collaborative actions from various stakeholders to address and curb this alarming trend.