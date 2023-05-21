Fiji eagerly awaits first GCC meeting

Bau Island.

Fiji is eagerly awaiting the first meeting of the Great Council of Chiefs in more than 15 years.

While officiating at the Fiji Rotuma Day celebrations Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says it is a meeting that should result in wisdom and goodwill towards all whose motherland is Fiji.

Professor Prasad says it will be a momentous occasion and commended the efforts by the Rotuma community for visiting the chiefly island of Bau to offer their good wishes towards the two-day meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are sure your voices will be heard by other chiefly Leaders and both the Hon Prime Minister and the Hon Minister for iTaukei Affairs, both of whom will also be present at those deliberations.”

Professor Prasad says these are the kinds of gaps in nation-building, spanning 16 years that the Coalition Government is now trying to bridge together.

“The Coalition Government cannot undertake nation-building on its own — it is imperative that we listen and embrace solutions as we don’t have a monopoly on good ideas — and yes from time to time, we must accept criticism which comes as part of the turf of national leadership.”

Next week’s meeting is the beginning of the week-long commemoration of the life, works and achievements of the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, Fiji’s first statesman.

The two-day meeting will be held on the chiefly island of Bau on Wednesday and ends on Thursday.