Fiji crime rate drops by 11 percent

The Fiji Police Force has reported an 11 percent decrease in overall crime for the past month, with 1,348 reports, down from 1,507 in 2022.

Serious crimes are also down by eight percent, while crimes against women decreased by 11 percent, and crimes against children dropped by 46 percent.

However, illicit drug cases rose by 28 percent due to increased operations in the five policing districts, and some specific crimes increased compared to the same period last year.

All five policing districts recorded increases in drug cases, resulting in the overall increase of 28% for the month of September.

The Force says while the overall crime recorded a decrease of 11%, theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary, unlawful possession of illicit drugs and damaging property remain areas of concern.

The Southern Division recorded an increase in cases of aggravated burglary from one to five, aggravated robbery from six to eight cases, attempt to commit rape from zero to two cases, rape increased from 22 to 29 cases and theft of motor vehicle cases from one to two for September compared to the same period last year.



The Western Division recorded increases in aggravated robbery from

Six to eight cases when compared same period last year.

Burglary recorded 38 cases compared to 28 and rape recorded 25 cases compared to 24.

The Eastern Division recorded increases in cases of attempted burglary from the one report registered in September 2022 to two cases for the same period this year.



Burglary recorded an increase of four cases from 21 to 25 this year, robbery recorded three cases compared to one and a murder case was recorded during September.

The Northern Division recorded an increase in arson, with one report registered compared to 0 during September 2022.

One case of rape was registered while attempt to commit arson recorded one case.

The Central Division registered an increase of five cases of burglary with 13 registered last month compared to eight for the same period last year, while there was a case of theft of motor vehicle.