Fiji cracks down on $50 million illegal fishing loss

[file photo]

Fiji is estimated to lose $50 million in revenue every year due to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing across its waters.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says the scale of IUU activity poses a major threat to the country’s blue economy, marine biodiversity and food security.

She says Fiji’s 1.3-million-square-kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone is particularly vulnerable due to its vastness and limited enforcement capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu says the Ministry of Fisheries is stepping up efforts against IUU fishing through advanced technology, stronger laws and regional cooperation.



Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu [file photo]

“The Ministry of Fisheries is heavily investing in enhancing the monitoring, control, surveillance and enforcement of our fisheries waters through the review of fisheries regulations, the adoption of advanced technologies and the strengthening of international and regional cooperation as well as further alignment with international seafood best practices”.

Bainivalu says Fiji has shifted from traditional policing to an intelligence-led surveillance approach.

While technology is essential, physical presence remains important. Fiji conducts surface patrols using Fiji Navy assets. Additionally, Fiji depends heavily on regional defence partners such as Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States through the Forum Fisheries Agency.

The Fisheries Ministry is also modernising enforcement tools.

The Minister says the Fisheries Act Amendment (Bill 33 of 2025), which expands the powers of authorized fisheries officers and introduces fixed penalty notices to deter non-compliance, particularly in inshore areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.