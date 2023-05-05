Fiji Council of Churches supports legislation review

The Fiji Council of Churches condemns the name-change legislation.

This has been put through as part of its support in the review of the name change policy implemented by amendments to the Interpretation Act and the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2021.

General Secretary, Reverend Simione Tugi says the name change legislation is an insult to families, cultures, and personal preferences.

Tugi believes that a person’s name is a crucial component of their identity and has critical significance.



He adds that the name change policy of 2021 is an insult to everything people value, especially their identity.

” The change of law is a total insult to all what I say. The reason is, when they put out the law in 2021. They said, they will not be require to pay any fees. They make our names very cheap.”

The law currently states that if a married woman wants to use her husband’s name for voter registration, she has to get it changed on the birth certificate.



