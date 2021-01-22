Fiji cannot lose out to vaccine nationalism: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji cannot afford to be at the back of the global queue in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bainimarama highlights countries like ours must not lose out to vaccine nationalism as this will leave us more vulnerable.

Bainimarama says Fiji is looking forward to working closely with development partners as well as pharmaceutical companies in ensuring Fijians are immunized from the virus.

“The science behind these vaccines is clear, they will not succeed if they only reach the arms of the rich. This is a global crisis. So long as any nation of any size remains vulnerable to an outbreak, we are all vulnerable.”

The Prime Minister stressed that their priority is on securing effective vaccines quickly, equitably, and affordably.

“After which our focus will shift to administration, in what will easily be the most complex logistical endeavour Fiji has ever undertaken. But we are ready. We must be ready because we know it will be well worth the effort – I trust our friends around the world know it as well and show it with their support.”

Bainimarama says despite the once-in-a-century challenge of this pandemic, our healthcare system is becoming stronger, more resilient, and more capable than ever of caring for our people.