Fiji Cancer Society registers 55 new cases

The Fiji Cancer Society has recorded 55 new cases as of April this year.

Chief Executive Berlinda Chan says the numbers are increasing with breast, cervical and ovarian cancer topping their list.

She says the new cases include both those who have presented themselves in the early and late stages.

“People are still coming in late. Some are probably not too sure about their diagnosis so we do have an active survivors’ network who are able to talk to them firsthand about their experience. So if you get a cancer diagnosis doesn’t necessary mean it’s the end of the world? Feel free to contact us and we’ll be happy to commit you to the appropriate people who could actually help you and provide advice but also support you during this difficult time.”

The Society has introduced a Hope at Home initiative to enable survivors and supporters to campaign from home.

The initiative comes in light of COVID-19 as restrictions are still in place.

With National Cancer Survivors Day to be commemorated tomorrow – the FCS says this is a way for Fijians to campaign from the comfort of their homes.

The Day will celebrate those that have survived the deadly disease and also remember those that have lost their battle to cancer.