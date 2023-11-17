Fiji can explore alternative tourism avenues: Prasad

There are many new and alternative avenues of accommodation that the local hotel industry can explore to attract more visitors to the country.

This was highlighted by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad in response to reports from local hoteliers, indicating that room inventory could fall short by about 4,000 rooms.

Prasad mentions that with nearly $300 million in tourism projects already underway around the country, the goal is to divert visitors from the hotspot tourist attractions in the Western Division.

“The government is working very hard in terms of making sure that we attract new investment so that we have new hotels. There are other forms of accommodation and there is a bit of diversification within the tourism industry, which would mean that we not only focus on resort-based tourism but also other forms of tourism that could take activity beyond the Western Division.”



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The Finance Minister highlights the $400 million Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu, funded by the World Bank, as a shining example of developing the tourism sector in the Northern Division.

Prasad mentions that the project will focus on improving crucial infrastructure, such as roads, drainage systems, and sewage facilities, as part of a comprehensive 10-year plan for tourism development in Vanua Levu.

According to Prasad, the project encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, job creation, and its potential to stimulate the broader economy.